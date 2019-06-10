Celine Dion pays tribute to late husband at final Vegas Residency show

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Celine Dion got emotional while she paid tribute to her late husband Rene Aangelil during her last concert at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on Saturday.

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old singer gazed adoringly at a video montage of her husband, who died in January 2016 from throat cancer. Her children Rene-Charles, 18, Nelson and Eddy, both 8, stood by their mother on stage while paying the heartfelt tribute.

The singer even posted the picture on Instagram where she looked stunning in a shimmering silver dress holding a bouquet of roses. The singer clutched on to the hands of her two youngest sons and gazed at the picture of her along with the late husband.

The singer expressed her emotion and said, "I'm both proud and humbled by what we've accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago when Rene and I first shared this dream."

Further, she went on to say, "this entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career... one that I will cherish forever. I have so many people to thank, but the most important 'thank you' goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love."

The most painful part for the singer was her brother Daniel's death due to cancer, aged 59, just two days after her husband died.

In January, the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer sat down with The Sun's Dan Wootton and as cited by Page Six, admitted that she's relishing every moment of her life three years after Angelil's death.

"To be honest with you, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it." "it's all new. it's like I'm having a second wind -- 50 has been great for me," she added.

Angelil -- who discovered Dion when she was 12 years old, became the only man to kiss the singer.

However, for the last two years, the singer is sparking romance rumours where she was accompanied almost everywhere by dancer Pepe Munoz.

Pepe, 34, and Dion are close to each other, and the singer is concerned that the attention is getting "difficult" for him. "It was probably overwhelming for him at the beginning when we started working together because we were dancing together," Dion recalled.

"We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. it evolved. But when people started to take pictures and it was like, 'who's that guy? Rene?'" with the slightest hint of anger in her voice, she added.

Pepe is with her all the time, she countered, because he helps the singer to maintain her shape and even act as a stylist for her.

"We're friends, we're best friends. of course, we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he's a gentleman. he's giving me his hand to go out," the singer explained.

The singer says that she doesn't mind the speculation at all "because he's handsome and he's my best friend."

When asked whether the singer is single or not, she said, "I am," before joking: "by the way, when I say, 'I am single,' please, leave me alone. thanks." (ANI)

