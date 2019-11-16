Celine Dion surprises fans with performance at NYC karaoke contest

Washington D.C [USA], Nov (ANI): Singer Celine Dion treated fans with a performance while celebrating the release of her new album at Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant and Bar in New York City on Thursday night.

A witness at the venue told Entertainment Tonight that along with celebrating Dion's release of her newest album 'Courage,' ten people also took part in a karaoke competition and following the wrap of the last singer, Dion appeared on stage to the disbelief of many in attendance, reported Fox News.

Fans weren't notified Dion would be showing up, according to the insider, however around 12:15 a.m., the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer arrived and took photos with eager fans.

"[Celine] talked a bit, left, but immediately came back and said she couldn't leave without giving us something," the eyewitness told ET, adding that the 51-year-old singer then sang her hit, 'Flying On My Own.'

According to the outlet, Dion then addressed the audience while on stage and told the crowd she hopes they enjoy the album and she hopes her late husband and manager, Rene Angelil, likes it as well. She then put her hand in the air, the eyewitness told ET, reported Fox News.

The Grammy-winning singer said she felt motivated recently to get back on the road and create music for the first time since the death of Angelil in 2016. (ANI)

