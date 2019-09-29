Celine Dion's 'Courage' tour crew member electrocuted during show set-up

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Singer Celine Dion faced another hiccup on her 'Courage' world tour as a crew member was electrocuted while setting up at Montreal stop.

"He was electrocuted on Tuesday at the Bell Centre while climbing in the rigging 50 feet above her stage," a source told Page Six.

"He was thrown off the rigging, dislocating his shoulder, but was caught by a safety harness and survived," the source continued.

"A local guy working on the crew was electrocuted. It was a little shock. He's out of the hospital and doing OK. It's ironic that it happened the same week she got sick," Page Six quoted a source close to Dion.

Earlier this week, the diva had to reschedule the shows due to a throat infection. She is expected to resume her tour on October 4. (ANI)

