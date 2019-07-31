Chance the Rapper with his wife Kristen Corley, Image courtesy: Instagram
Chance the Rapper with his wife Kristen Corley, Image courtesy: Instagram

Chance the Rapper says Kristen Corley 'saved his life' by becoming celibate

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American rapper Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, is thankful for his wife Kirsten Corley. He opened up about his relationship with his lady love and how she "saved his life."
He also reflected upon the impact of his Christian faith on his life following the massive success of his third album 'Coloring Book' and credited his faith and the way he introduced it to his wife, with saving him when he was at his lowest, reported E! News.
Speaking to rapper Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss his latest album 'The Big Day', the artist laid it all on the table.
In fact, he was so candid during his conversation that he said his wife "saved" him by abstaining from sex.
"I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life," he told the 'Pink Friday' rapper.
"It's called 'We Go High'. I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized," he added.
He continued, "It changed her life obviously, but we are talking about me right now. It changed my life for real. Now I know exactly where my strength comes from."
He also explained that his spiritual awakening happened after his 2016 'Coloring Book' album. He and Kirsten were also separated around this time and later reconciled in January 2017.
"This is all after Coloring Book after I proclaimed that I love Jesus and all that stuff. You're never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out. I had to do the Grammy's by myself. I had to do a lot by myself. Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life," he shared.
"Now I know exactly where it all comes from," the rapper added.
The Grammy winner added, "The other day, last night, or the night before, I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super... positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, 'I know I can't solve this problem by myself.' So I'm here right now happier than I ever been."
All in all, it seems like Chance and his long-time love are happier than ever. The two tied the knot earlier this year in Newport Beach, California. They got hitched in front of 150 family members, friends and of course, the couple's 3-year-old daughter Kensli Bennett.
They are expecting their second child. The much-in-couple made the special announcement in March. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Moustache that drove Leonardo DiCaprio mad!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): A moustache really drove Leonardo DiCaprio mad! No matter how much people are loving his latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', the actor cannot wait to do away with the moustache he kept for the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:57 IST

Rebel Wilson doesn't mind backlash, says she 'loved the...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Actor Rebel Wilson isn't too bothered by the mixed reactions to the 'Cats' trailer that released earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:51 IST

Kristen Stewart talks about late designer Karl Lagerfeld

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): As a Chanel ambassador, actor Kristen Stewart happened to spend quite a time with its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld. The actor recently opened up about how the ace designer was really like behind his signature dark sunglasses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:37 IST

Kristen Stewart says she was misunderstood during beginning of career

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart is opening up like never before, showing a more vulnerable side of herself. The star has come a long way since her 'Twilight' days and she recently reflected on why she came off as prickly during her rise to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:21 IST

'Expect the unexpected' from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The craze around World Cup may be over but London is still where all the action is! And rightly so, as the team of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' shoots in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:14 IST

Bruce Lee's daughter 'disheartened' with father's portrayal in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which is being praised by the critics for its writing and depiction of the late '60s, may have been a box office hit, but one person isn't too thrilled about the film and recently called out the director for his

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:55 IST

'BH90210' actors remember late Luke Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Months after the demise of Luke Perry, his former co-actors spoke about feeling his presence on the set of 'BH90210,' the upcoming revival of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' show.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:26 IST

ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty in Sweden

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Rapper ASAP Rocky, who recently got arrested for suspected assault, pleaded not guilty as his trial begins in Sweden.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:21 IST

Granger Smith's wife shares sweet selfies with kids after son's death

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Granger Smith and wife Amber, who recently lost their 3-year-old son, is now spending most of their time with their other children.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:11 IST

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants to have

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Thinking ahead! For Prince Harry, fatherhood has been an enriching experience and the Duke of Sussex recently admitted that he and his wife Meghan Markle know exactly how many children they want to have.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:07 IST

Idris Elba says he is 'the happiest' after marrying Sabrina Dhowre

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba opened up about marrying his better half, Sabrina Dhowre, post their Moroccan wedding in April.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:50 IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives sweet birthday wishes from his children

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday, his family made sure to make him feel larger than life.

Read More
iocl