Chance the Rapper says Kristen Corley 'saved his life' by becoming celibate

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American rapper Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, is thankful for his wife Kirsten Corley. He opened up about his relationship with his lady love and how she "saved his life."

He also reflected upon the impact of his Christian faith on his life following the massive success of his third album 'Coloring Book' and credited his faith and the way he introduced it to his wife, with saving him when he was at his lowest, reported E! News.

Speaking to rapper Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss his latest album 'The Big Day', the artist laid it all on the table.

In fact, he was so candid during his conversation that he said his wife "saved" him by abstaining from sex.

"I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life," he told the 'Pink Friday' rapper.

"It's called 'We Go High'. I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized," he added.

He continued, "It changed her life obviously, but we are talking about me right now. It changed my life for real. Now I know exactly where my strength comes from."

He also explained that his spiritual awakening happened after his 2016 'Coloring Book' album. He and Kirsten were also separated around this time and later reconciled in January 2017.

"This is all after Coloring Book after I proclaimed that I love Jesus and all that stuff. You're never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out. I had to do the Grammy's by myself. I had to do a lot by myself. Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life," he shared.

"Now I know exactly where it all comes from," the rapper added.

The Grammy winner added, "The other day, last night, or the night before, I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super... positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, 'I know I can't solve this problem by myself.' So I'm here right now happier than I ever been."

All in all, it seems like Chance and his long-time love are happier than ever. The two tied the knot earlier this year in Newport Beach, California. They got hitched in front of 150 family members, friends and of course, the couple's 3-year-old daughter Kensli Bennett.

They are expecting their second child. The much-in-couple made the special announcement in March. (ANI)

