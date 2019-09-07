Chance the Rapper, wife Kristen Corley welcome baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Chance the rapper and his wife Kristen Corley have become parents for the second time. Corley gave birth to a baby girl and the couple named the newly born, Marli.

Corley on September 6 took to her Instagram account to share the good news with her followers.

"Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here." Corley wrote alongside a photo of Marli wearing a onesie that reads, "I am who he says I am."



This marks the second child and second daughter for the couple, who are already parents to 3-year-old Kensli Bennett.

Earlier this March, Kirsten shared the news that she and her husband were expecting baby number two. "Oh yeah, we're pregnant," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo that showed off her baby bump. "New baby droppin September," the 26-year-old rapper wrote.

He added, "We pregnant again. It's a girl. Jesus Christ, WE LOVE YOU GOD."

Just about a week before sharing their baby announcement, the couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family members in Newport Beach, Calif, reported E! News.

"The Bennetts," the 26-year-old rapper captioned his wedding photo with Corley.


