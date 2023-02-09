Check out Ranbir's cool avatar from upcoming 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): The makers of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' teased Ranbir Kapoor's fans by sharing a glimpse of the actor from his upcoming song 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai'.

With Ranbir dressed in a suit, the poster gives us a sneak peek of the actor shaking a leg in a club. Seems like fans can expect a dance number coming their way.

Taking to social media, makers ignited excitement amongst the audience for the upcoming song.

Along with the poster, in the captions, the makers wrote, "Pyaar ka ultimate gyaan...... Kal milega. #PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai Out tomorrow."



Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' will be out on February 10.



Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor is also starring in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar', which is helmed by Luv Ranjan. 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' is the second song. Prior to it, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Tere Pyaar Mein' which got a massive response from the fans.

'Tere Pyaar Mein' oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveness that strikes the right chord with the youth.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. (ANI)

