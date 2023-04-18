Check out Tony Kakkar's new song 'Gangster'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Singer Tony Kakkar has come up with a new song titled 'Gangster'.

The track marks Tony's first collaboration with Tony Jr.

Sharing more details about the song, Tony Kakkar said, "Gangster is a track which is a very grungy rap of today's times and it also marks my first collaboration with Tony Jr. which I'm excited the most about as it's his debut track. It's a track which will grow on you, and you'll hear it a lot playing at parties and clubs. We have given our 100 per cent with the track, and I really hope my fans and the audiences enjoy it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)



Produced under Kakkar Music Factory and Yo 24 Entertainment, 'Gangster' is touted as a tribute to new-age hip-hop and rap culture.

Prior to 'Gangster', Tony delivered hit tracks such as Coca-Cola Tu, Dheeme Dheeme, Kurta Pajama and Mile ho tum ko among others. (ANI)