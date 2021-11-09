Chhath 2021: 'Kabir Singh' fame Vishal Mishra unveils festive song 'Chhathi Maiya Bulaye'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Chhath Puja, singer Vishal Mishra has treated his fans by releasing a new festive song 'Chhathi Maiya Bulaye'.

Written by Kaushal Kishore, 'Chhathi Maiya Bulaye' is an amalgamation of Bhojpuri and Hindi languages.



Talking more about the song, Vishal said, "This is one of the most spontaneous songs of my life. I did not plan to create this song. It's a very instinctive decision, and I am extremely happy that I followed my instinct. I have never celebrated Chhath puja but after working on this song I realised the importance of this beautiful festival. It was a beautiful feeling singing song for the Chhath festival."



Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival started with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021. (ANI)

