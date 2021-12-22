'Chiggy Wiggy' singer Kylie Minogue looking forward to working in Bollywood once again

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): How time flies! It's been 12 years since the peppy number 'Chiggy Wiggy' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Blue' was released. To date, the song is fondly remembered for Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue's catchy English lyrics and her dance with Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar.



In a recent conversation with ANI, Kylie took a stroll down memory lane and shared her experience working with music maestro AR Rahman on her first-ever Indian track.

"Working with AR Rahman was a real thrill. It was a rather different style for me and it kind of lived in its own world but what is surprising is how many people remember it and mention it to me. Maybe it's having a revival?" she recalled.

Kylie also expressed her desire to visit India and sing a Bollywood number once again.

"I would really like to come to India and sing a song there once again. My previous visit and experience went way too fast," she added.



Currently, Kylie is basking in the success of her 'Disco: Guest List Edition' album.



Talking about the latest album, she said, "The Guest List Edition was a chance to play, like the icing on the cake! Disco had been well received so this was a really fun opportunity to expand the album and to have these amazing collaborations. They were all recorded remotely but I have had the chance to perform with three of the artists, the only one remaining is Gloria Gaynor, so I can't wait for that!"

Some things, like fine wine and denim, only get better with age. Kylie, too, has enriched her talent and kept her stature aloft over the years.

"I had singing lessons when I was 16 and made a demo tape at 17. I thought this would be helpful for acting roles as I was considering this as my career at the time. I didn't know it might lead to a singing career. So, I had some technique but certainly not enough to prepare me for what was to come. I think, in a way, that I did everything back to front in my musical career. I had runaway success with my first release, The Loco-Motion and from there, I basically had to learn 'on the job'! Every step of the way was new to me," she added.

Kylie, who describes herself as a 'self-confessed chameleon', feels her voice has developed and matured with time.

"I'd had no experience of what it is to be a solo artist and I think my voice reflected that. Over the years my voice has developed and matured. As a self-confessed chameleon, I've played with many genres and influences and they have all played a part in my voice but what I have learned over time is to appreciate my individuality," she shared. (ANI)

