Chitrangda Singh features in singer Asees Kaur's music video 'Saiyaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Actor Chitrangda Singh has made a stunning appearance in singer Asees Kaur's new music video titled 'Saiyaan'.

The intriguing music video features Chitrangda in a never-seen-before avatar, set against a dark and gothic backdrop.

Composed by Raees, Zain-Sam with lyrics by Raees and Vikki Nagar, 'Saiyaan' is currently streaming on Vinod Bhanushali's Hitz Music YouTube channel.



Talking about the song, Chitrangda said, "When I heard 'Saiyaan' It just stuck in my head the beats were so catchy and Asees's voice lent it so much intrigue . It's got a great vibe. It's a track that definitely has massive potential to trend and we've attempted to do something unique with the music video."

Asees, too, shared her views about the track.

"Saiyaan is something very fresh for non-film music content. No one has tried it before, I had so much fun singing it. We have monitored every aspect from the lyrics, music and the video to make sure it's complying with all standards. Super proud with the final product," she said.

The music video of 'Saiyaan' is directed by Sam Khan. (ANI)

