Chris Brown confirms he has welcomed his third child

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): Chris Brown is now a father of three as the singer-songwriter has confirmed that he welcomed a third child, daughter Lovely Symphani Brown. He shares with Diamond Brown.

As per E! News, photos of the baby were shared by Diamond on her Instagram handle in celebration of the infant turning 3 months old.

In the adorable snap, Lovely sits smiling in a red and blue Gucci onesie and matching headband. "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!" Diamond captioned the photo.





Chris later confirmed that he and Diamond share the baby girl by reposting the photo on his own Instagram Story along with several heart emojis.

Chris has seen a lot of changes since becoming a dad. As per E! News, back in 2015, he had said that fatherhood has been a "humbling" experience.

He is also father to daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman and son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris. (ANI)

