Chris Brown expecting baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown is expecting a baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. This is the couple's first child together.
"Chris isn't dating her and they broke up a few months ago," US Weekly quoted a source.
Page Six first broke the news in May when the singer commented on a photo of Harris "BM BAD" an abbreviation for 'baby mama'.
The 'Wobble Up' singer shares a daughter with Nia Guzman. (ANI)

