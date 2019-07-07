Chris Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Chris Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Chris Brown's ex Nia Guzman lashes out at trolls

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): American singer Chris Brown's ex Nia Guzman has been hitting back at all the negative comments against the singer who is being trolled for allegedly not paying child support for his 5-year-old daughter Royalty.
The singer who is expecting another child with another ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, is strongly supported by Guzman. When Page Six reached out to her for a comment, Guzman passionately defended the 'Loyal' rapper and said that he isn't behind on any payments.
"Not true! All is great on our end!" she said. "Please stop with the Chris Brown bashing."
She continued, "It's just sad that negative things hurry and try and get published! We are just tired of it. He does pay and is not behind what so ever [sic]."
A representative for Brown also confirmed to Page Six that the lack of child support is not true.
"Chris has been taking care of his child and he and his daughter's mother have no issues," his representative said. (ANI)

