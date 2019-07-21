Late singer Chris Cornell
Late singer Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's wife remembers him on his 55th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:22 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Vicky Cornell paid an effusive tribute to her late husband and singer Chris Cornell on his 55th birth anniversary on Saturday.
Sharing a monochrome picture of Cornell with two of their daughters, Vicky wrote, "Forever loved, forever missed."

She also posted a screenshot of an email she received from the late singer which read, "You know I only care about my family. You and my babies. It's hard for me to go to sleep and wake up without you. When it's bumpy and I think about the plane crashing, all I can think about is you three and nothing that separates us seems worth it."

The late singer was the lead vocalist for rock band Soundgarden before he committed suicide at 52 in May 2017.
Well not only Vicky, but Cornell was also remembered by singer Rita Wilson, who sang a duet with Cornell in her debut album.
The 62-year old wrote on Instagram, "Today is Chris Cornell's birthday. This man with a voice like no other said "yes" without hesitation when I asked if he'd sing a duet with me on my first album Am/Fm."
"His voice on the track, ALL I HAVE TO DO IS DREAM, is so gorgeous and silky. His tenderness and soul come through in a fluid warm, wash over you kind of way. He didnt need to say he'd sing on the album. But he did. What a gift he gave me. And what a gift he was to all who knew him and listened to him," the post concluded.

Cornell won his first Grammy award posthumously in the best rock performance category for 'When Bad Does Good'.
The award was received by his children Toni and Christopher on the late singer's behalf.
This win marked his third Grammy award. The singer, who passed away in May 2017, has previously took home two awards for best rock performance ('Black Hole Sun') and best metal performance ('Spoonman') for his work with Soundgarden in 1995, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Cornell founded 'Soundgarden' in 1984 with guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Hiro Yamamoto. The band won two Grammy Awards in 1995.
The late singer had struggled with substance abuse during his adult life and admitted in 2009 that he had been in rehab for an addiction to OxyContin. (ANI)

