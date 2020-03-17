Chris Martin, John Legend and others live-stream concerts amid Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): While many are practicing social distancing to combat the spread of the contagious coronavirus, musicians including John Legend, and Chris Martin are taking to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning into their live streams.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on Monday brought cheer through songs for fans after he announced an Instagram Live performance.

The official page of 'Coldplay' put out the video of the live performance as a post on Tuesday.



The singer was live with his fans for around 30 minutes, performing some of his hits including 'A Sky Full of Stars', and 'Trouble', and telling interesting stories about the tracks.

Later, John Legend also took to Twitter to express his praise for Martin's idea and decided to follow the thread with a live stream from his personal account.



"My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome," Legend wrote to his followers, adding that he'll be taking song requests from anyone joining in.

He also asked his fans to let him know which other artists he should "pass the torch to."



On the other hand, singer Keith Urban too surprised his fans by dropping a live performance on Instagram.

American singer-songwriter Pink on Tuesday followed up the effort to keep her fans engaged.

Pink_inline.JPG" alt="" class="img-responsive">

The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share the video of her singing and wrote: Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours To make you feel my love rehearsals. (ANI)

