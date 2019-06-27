Chris Martin spotted with mystery woman post split with Dakota Johnson

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): A week after his rumoured split with girlfriend Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin was spotted wandering around London with a mystery woman, over the weekend.

Dressed in a Grey sweater and a hat, the Coldplay frontman was seen gallivanting with a blond woman wearing a white crop top and grey sweatpants. The two were photographed boarding onto a helicopter together with bags of snacks and beverages in their hands, Page Six reported.

Post their engagement speculations earlier in April, Martin and Johnson decided to call it quits after dating for about two years.

"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was the talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," Fox News quoted Chris' friend, as saying.

The duo was last seen together at a Los Angeles restaurant 'Sushi Park' last year November last year.

Chris was earlier married to 'Avengers' actor Gwyneth Paltrow and the couple has two children- Apple Martin (14) and Moses Martin (12).

Paltrow and Martin concluded their divorce in July 2016. The former is now married to American television writer Brad Falchuk. (ANI)

