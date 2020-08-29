Chris Stapleton releases new song 'Starting Over'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is starting the music journey again with a new single, and a new album.

The 42-year-old musician on Thursday (local time) announced and released the audio version of his new song 'Starting Over'. He shared the information on Instagram.



According to Fox News, this is the first single from his upcoming fourth studio album of the same name. The full-fledged album will be made available on November 13.

'Starting Over' album will have in total of 14 songs, making 'Nashville, TN' as the last song in the list.

Cited in Fox News, Stapleton is set to embark on his All-American Road Show Tour in 2021 after postponing all 2020 dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer's new record will follow 2015's 'Traveller' and both volumes of 2017's 'From A Room'. (ANI)

