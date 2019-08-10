Chrissy Teigen calls Kid Rock 'Pathetic' for criticising Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Model Chrissy Teigen has come out in defence of Taylor Swift after singer Kid Rock blasted Taylor for her political views.

"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies....period. And it looks like she will suck the doorknob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock," Rock tweeted.

Teigen replied saying that he is "pathetic". She tweeted "you're pathetic. - Chrissy Teigen."

Swift expressed her political view in Vogue's cover story. In the story, she talked about the public scrutiny she faced due to her lack of candidate endorsements in the previous presidential campaign.

"Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement," she said of Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

"Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was: '[Taylor Swift's] calculated. She's manipulative. She's not what she seems. She's a snake. She's a liar.' These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary [Clinton]," she added

"Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?" Swift told Vogue.

Rock was an early supporter of Trump and has made his Republican views known over the years. (ANI)