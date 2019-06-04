Ciara opens up about her and Future's split

Washington DC [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): During her appearance on Red Table Talk, Ciara opened up about the pain she felt after her split with ex-fiance, Future in 2014.

"I'd have moments in the shower when I would be crying," she told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, reported E! News.

"I had a few moments when I'd be crying in different settings--crying in the bedroom, crying in the shower...I'd be crying because I am not in the happiest place, and it hurts what I'm going through," she continued.

Ciara and Future broke-up after rumours of Future allegedly cheating on Ciara surfaced. They are parents to Future Zahir.

Ciara, now married to Russell Wilson still remembers the pain she went through after she and Future called it quits.

"None of it was ideal," she said.

"I grew up with my mom and dad being together, the idea of it being, 'Mommy and Daddy made baby,' and then all of a sudden you're living your life in front of the world," the 33-year-old star explained.

"'I feel like I'm failing right now, [people are] gonna roast me, here they come in the comment section. I'm about to get fried.' All that stuff, it's real. You can't help but to think of it."

It was important for her to not feel like she was "wasting my life," and this led her to move on.

"You realize that time does not stop and it would be the worst scenario to stay in a situation that is just not healthy, [that] is not gonna get any better."

"When Russ came into our lives, Future was 10-months-old. It was different," she told.

"I never had that feeling in my life... it was just calm," she said with a smile.

She expressed, "To love me, is to love my son," adding, "It's just a different level of love."

The star said that she couldn't be happier with her blended family. In fact, she wants "at least two more" kids with Russell. (ANI)

