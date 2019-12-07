Cody Simpson hints at music collaboration with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 7 (ANI): Seems like musician Cody Simpson is planning to collaborate on new music with girlfriend and singer Miley Cyrus.

Twenty-two-year-old Simpson weighed in on the possibility at the 2019 'GQ Men of the Year' party in West Hollywood, California. The crooner was asked about the possibility while walking the red carpet. "Yeah definitely. We're looking at it," he told E! News.

The 'Golden Thing' singer added, "We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It's going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar."

Simpson said his album should debut in 2020.

"Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year," he concluded.

Simpson and Cyrus sparked romance rumors in early October, less than two weeks after news of her split from reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter broke. The artists have been packing on the PDA ever since and even celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Cyrus was previously in a relationship with American actor Liam Hemsworth; however, he filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage. Although, there's been a bit of a holdup and the case is 'not complete.' (ANI)

