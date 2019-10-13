Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus
Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

Cody Simpson, Miley enjoy breakfast outing with mother Tish Cyrus

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson breakfasted with the singer's mother Tish Cyrus on Saturday.
"Miley and Cody went to Aeirloom Bakery for breakfast," an eyewitness shared with E! News.
While Tish was already at the meet-up point, the 'Slide Away' singer and Simpson went together, the witness added. Not only this, but they seemed like "old time friends".
"They seemed really at ease. Miley and Cody seem like old-time friends, very comfortable. In fact, they all appeared to have a good ole time, because the eyewitness pointed out that the trio left "around noon," the source shared.
Earlier this week, the 26-year old singer addressed Cody as her "BF" in one of her Instagram stories she after getting a visit from him.
Meanwhile, Simpson too has not been shy about discussing their relationship.
"We just have a ball and that's the most important part of a relationship," the 22-year-old singer told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Tiffany and Co. Men's Collections Launch recently.
He added their romance is not a "crazy sudden thing" as they have been friends for a long time.
"It hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is we've been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where ... We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then ... but now we've found each other in a space where we're not partying, working real hard and just like to keep things healthy," he said.
Despite the ongoing romance, Simpson also confessed that it is "too early to say" whether Cyrus is the one.
Cyrus was first spotted kissing Simpson on October 3, and the pair has not been shy about their romance since then. She confirmed the relationship rumours on October 5 via social media.
Cyrus announced her separation from actor and husband Liam Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce 11 days later.
She briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month after ending things with Hemsworth. However, the two parted ways in September. (ANI)

