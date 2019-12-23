Cody Simpson, model Jordy Murray spotted together in New York

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): Australian musician Cody Simpson was spotted with model Jordy Murray on the same day that Miley Cyrus posted a sad Christmas song.

Twenty-two-year-old Cody was photographed stepping out in New York City with the New Jersey-born beauty on Sunday (local time), reported Us Weekly.

The pictures surfaced hours after Cyrus shared 'a sad Christmas song' that she wrote a few years ago.

Miley wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, "Was feeling like s-t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved, even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ."

Simpson and Cyrus were last spotted together in Los Angeles on December 13, when they visited a shelter for homeless youth, and the pair has not posted any photos together on social media this month.

The 'Party In The USA' singer, who announced her split from husband and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage, began dating the Australian singer in October, shortly after her month-long fling with reality TV Star Kaitlynn Carter ended.

Cyrus first called Simpson her boyfriend when he visited her in the hospital while she was recovering from tonsillitis on October 8. They got tattoos together the following month and spent time together in Nashville as the former 'Hannah Montana' star recovered from throat surgery in November that required her to be on vocal rest. (ANI)

