Cody Simpson spends quality time with Miley Cyrus and her family

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Singer Cody Simpson is trying to blend well with the family members of pop-icon Miley Cyrus after he was spotted spending time with her mother Tish and younger sister Noah.

The four seemed to have a fun time together, documenting their mischievous moves in videos on their Instagram stories. In one sweet black-and-white video shared by Simpson, the 26-year-old singer can be seen trying to pick something off his face before they both began to laugh.

"He's my baby," the 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer can be heard saying of Simpson while she cuddled into his shoulder.

The two also praised Miley's mother for her Smokey Bear Halloween costume. In a video shared by Noah of her mother dancing around to show off the fuzzy ensemble, both Simpson and Miley can be seen leaning on a counter together in the family's kitchen, laughing and chanting "Smokey!"

Towards the end of the night, Noah shared another video of herself and Simpson hogging on grapes and toast, revealing that they had Miley cook for them.

"We've had [Miley Cyrus] make us 4 pieces of toast wit [sic] butter n now making her make 2 more as we are shoveling grapes DOOOWWWWN," the "Make Me" singer shared on her Instagram Story, tagging Simpson.

Miley's boyfriend previously hung out with her family when he stepped out for breakfast with the "Wrecking Ball" singer in Los Angeles last month and the pair were joined by Cyrus' mom inside the cafe, reported People Magazine. (ANI)

