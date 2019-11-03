Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus
Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson spends quality time with Miley Cyrus and her family

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:56 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Singer Cody Simpson is trying to blend well with the family members of pop-icon Miley Cyrus after he was spotted spending time with her mother Tish and younger sister Noah.
The four seemed to have a fun time together, documenting their mischievous moves in videos on their Instagram stories. In one sweet black-and-white video shared by Simpson, the 26-year-old singer can be seen trying to pick something off his face before they both began to laugh.
"He's my baby," the 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer can be heard saying of Simpson while she cuddled into his shoulder.
The two also praised Miley's mother for her Smokey Bear Halloween costume. In a video shared by Noah of her mother dancing around to show off the fuzzy ensemble, both Simpson and Miley can be seen leaning on a counter together in the family's kitchen, laughing and chanting "Smokey!"
Towards the end of the night, Noah shared another video of herself and Simpson hogging on grapes and toast, revealing that they had Miley cook for them.
"We've had [Miley Cyrus] make us 4 pieces of toast wit [sic] butter n now making her make 2 more as we are shoveling grapes DOOOWWWWN," the "Make Me" singer shared on her Instagram Story, tagging Simpson.
Miley's boyfriend previously hung out with her family when he stepped out for breakfast with the "Wrecking Ball" singer in Los Angeles last month and the pair were joined by Cyrus' mom inside the cafe, reported People Magazine. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:25 IST

This 1989 character holds 'special place' in Madhuri's heart

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday expressed excitement as her film 'Parinda', in which she played a 'strong female lead', clocked 30 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:22 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Leonardo Di Caprio praised teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after the two met in California this week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:19 IST

Salman Khan's birthday wishes for "industry's King Khan" is just...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): While the entire country was busy wishing their favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan picked up a unique way to wish his dear friend.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:28 IST

As a gesture of respect, Burj Khalifa lit up with SRK's name on...

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): We must say, it was a celebration fit for a King! World's tallest and famous building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was on Saturday lit up with the name of actor Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:57 IST

SRK celebrates 54th birthday with fans at St. Andrew's College

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday with scores of fans at St. Andrew's College in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:48 IST

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to lock horns on Eid 2020

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): It is official! Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' and Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' are all set for a box office clash as both the films are scheduled to release on Eid next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:15 IST

Hrithik Roshan extends Chhath Puja greetings to devotees

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday extended warm greetings to devotees on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:08 IST

B-towners shower birthday wishes on Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have been flooding the social media with wishes for the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday on Saturday. Several of his friends from the fraternity too stormed the social media with their best wishes and these are dripping love.<

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:19 IST

DJ Snake showers birthday wishes on Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan's popularity has earned him fans across the globe. One of his such fans is DJ Snake, who extended birthday wishes to the megastar on his 54th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:14 IST

Get ready to groove to 'Thumka' song from 'Pagalpanti'

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): After treating fans to the 90s reprise 'Tumpar Hum Hai Atke Yaara' John Abraham released an upbeat song from his upcoming comedy film, 'Pagalpanti' titled 'Thumka' on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:58 IST

Jason Momoa feeds grizzly bear Oreo cookie straight out of his mouth

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa recently proved that he will do anything for his art, including getting up close and personal with a nine-foot Kodiak grizzly bear.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:35 IST

Rajinikanth to be conferred with Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at IFFI

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will be conferred with the 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema, announced Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

Read More
iocl