Cody Simpson's new music video directed by Miley Cyrus out now

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Australian musician Cody Simpson's latest song, 'Captain's Dance with the Devil,' the music video of which is directed by his girlfriend, singer Miley Cyrus, dropped in the late hours of Saturday.

Sharing a glimpse of the official music video on Instagram, the 23-year-old singer announced the release of the song with his followers yesterday.

" 'Captain's Dance with the Devil' music video - directed by @mileycyrus, now streaming on worldwide on YouTube & Vevo. Link in bio," he captioned the post.



The split-screen music video shot creatively indoors during the self-isolation time, by pop singer Miley Cyrus, plays around with lights, and sets a moody tone.

In the two-minute and 25-second long video, Simpson is seen dressed up in a designer sailor's costume in the beginning and gets into different characters later.

With slow beats and rhythm, the lyrics of the song begins with, "this young sailor's gonna drown..this old ship is sinking down."

Cyrus and Simpson are quarantining together during the COVID-19 crisis and share frequent updates with their fans via social media handles. (ANI)

