Colbie Caillat decides to leave her music band 'Gone West', says 'not an easy decision'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat on Wednesday (local time) released an official statement saying she has decided to leave her country band 'Gone West'.

'Gone West' was a country-pop group with band members Colbie Caillat, Justin Young, Jason Reeves, and Nelly Joy.

Sharing a written statement on Instagram, Caillat informed her fans that she along with bandmate Justin Young has decided to leave the group, saying "creative partnerships, especially with friends are both rewarding and challenging at times".



"Though this was not an easy decision, we know ending the band was the right one. Justin and I are best friends and will continue to make music together forever. We are so proud of the music the four of us created together over the past three years," read the statement.

The 35-year-old singer noted that 'Canyons' is one of the albums they truly love and cherish, and said: "every song holds so much truth in the experiences we all go through in life."

She further thanked all her followers for their relentless supports for the band throughout the years.

According to Fox News, Caillat and Young dated for 10 years and became engaged in 2015. They announced the end of their relationship earlier this year. While the other two band members -Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy are married. (ANI)

