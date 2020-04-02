Combating coronavirus: Elton John's 'Living Room Concert for America' raises USD 8 million

Washington DC [USA], Apr 2 (ANI): Singer Elton John, who hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' on Sunday, with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, has raised nearly USD eight million, reported Variety.

For the hours-long coronavirus benefit show, musicians like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys and more performed from their living rooms and the concert was aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations

The special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still.

The concert was also an initiative to raise money for charities like Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

The widely popular band Backstreet Boys teamed up via video chat to perform their hit song 'I Want It That Way' for the show.

Singers Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes also teamed up together to deliver performance to honour the front line responders amid coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

