Complete list of 2022 Brit Awards nominations

London [UK], December 19 (ANI): The 2022 Brit Awards nominations have been announced on Saturday on an hour-long TV special, 'The Brits Are Coming'. The awards will be presented on February 8 at the O2 Arena in London.

According to Billboard, more female artists were nominated for Brit Awards this year than in any previous year in the past decade. Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz are the leading contenders for the 2022 Brit Awards, with four nods each.

Adele will have to wait nearly a year for the 2023 Grammy nominations, in which her long-awaited fourth album, '30', is expected to be a major force.

This year marks the first time that the Brits have combined separate male and female categories in both artist of the year and international artist.

So how did it shake out? Females took two of the five spots for artist of the year (Adele and Little Simz), but four of the five spots for international artists (Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift). Eilish won a Brit Award as a female international artist in each of the last two years. Swift won a global icon award last year.

Griff is nominated for best new artist, a year after taking the Brits rising star award. Holly Humberstone was already announced as this year's winner of the rising star award.

While the US music industry is adjusting to the Grammys' eleventh-hour expansion from eight to 10 nominees in each of the Big Four categories -- album, record and song of the year plus best new artist -- the Brits have 15 nominees in each of two songs categories -- song of the year with Mastercard and international song of the year.

Several of this year's Brit nominees are also nominated in comparable categories for Grammys. Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever,' Doja Cat featuring SZA's 'Kiss Me More' and Lil Nas X's 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name),' all of which are Grammy-nominated for both record and song of the year, are vying for international song of the year at the Brits. So is Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U.' Rodrigo is also up for record and song of the year at the Grammys, but with a different hit, 'Driver's License.'

ABBA, which last month received their first Grammy nomination, gained a Brit nod for an international group, alongside BTS, Maneskin, Silk Sonic and The War on Drugs. Elton John receives his first Brit nomination in 20 years, in the song of the year, for 'Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),' his hit collab with Dua Lipa.

Sam Fender, who won the rising star award two years ago, is nominated for three Brits, as are West London rapper Central Cee and French DJ/producer David Guetta.

The winners of the four new genre categories - rock/alternative act, hip hop/grime/rap act, dance act, pop/R&B act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open on January 21.

As per Billboard, 'The Brits Are Coming' special featured performances by Anne-Marie, Glass Animals, Mimi Webb and Joel Corry and Gracey. The special was hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.

Here's the complete list of nominees:

Artist of the year (in association with YouTube Shorts)

Adele, Columbia, Sony Music

Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music

Group

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music

D-Block Europe, D-Block Europe, Universal Music

Little Mix, RCA, Sony Music

London Grammar, Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music

Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit

Brits Rising Star (Panel of critics, influencers, writers and composers; in association with BBC Radio 1)

Winner: Holly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal Music

Bree Runway EMI, Universal Music

Lola Young, Island, Universal Music

Song of the year (with Mastercard)

(Top 15 identified By peak eight weeks of sales in the UK Chart. Winner identified by the voting academy)

A1 and J1, 'Latest Trends,' EMI, Universal Music

Adele, 'Easy on Me,' Columbia, Sony Music

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, 'Don't Play Asylum'/BMG, Warner Music

Becky Hill and David Guetta, 'Remember,' Polydor/Parlophone, Universal Music/Warner Music

Central Cee, 'Obsessed With You,' Central Cee (Parlophone For Pinkpantheress), Central Cee/Warner Music

Dave featuring Stormzy, 'Clash,' Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits,' Asylum, Warner Music

Elton John and Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),' EMI/Warner Records, Universal Music/Warner Music

Glass Animals, 'Heat Waves,' Polydor, Universal Music

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta, 'Bed,' Asylum/Platoon/Parlophone, Warner Music

KSI, 'Holiday,' BMG

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted, 'Wellerman,' Polydor, Universal Music

Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa and Hypeman, 'Friday' (Dopamine Re-Edit) Ministry of Sound, Sony Music

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions, 'Body,' Atlantic, Warner Music

Tom Grennan, 'Little Bit of Love,' Insanity, Sony Music

Best new artist

Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music

Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music

Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Self Esteem, Fiction, Universal Music

Mastercard album of the year

Adele, 30, Columbia, Sony Music

Dave, We're All Alone in This Together, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, =, Asylum, Warner Music

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Age 101/Awal

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under, Polydor, Universal Music

Producer of the year



(Independent panel; to be announced in January)

Songwriter of the year

(Independent panel; to be announced in January)

Genre categories

(The genre category winners will be decided by the public powered by TikTok)

Rock, alternative

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music

Glass Animals, Polydor, Universal Music

Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music

Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music

Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit

Hip-hop, grime, rap

AJ Tracey, AJ Tracey/Revenge Records

Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music

Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ghetts, Warner Records, Warner Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Dance

Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music

Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music

Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music

Joel Corry, Asylum, Warner Music

Raye, Platoon

Pop, R&B

Adele, Columbia, Sony Music

Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music

Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music

Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music

Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music

International artist

Billie Eilish, Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music

Doja Cat, Ministry of Sound, Sony Music

Lil Nas X, RCA, Sony Music

Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music

Taylor Swift, EMI, Universal Music

International group

ABBA, Polydor, Universal Music

BTS, Big Hit Entertainment/Polydor, Universal Music

Maneskin, Columbia, Sony Music

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak), Atlantic, Warner Music

The War on Drugs, Atlantic, Warner Music

International song of the year (Top 15 identified by peak eight weeks of sales in the UK

chart. Winner identified by the voting academy.)

ATB/Topic/A7S, 'Your Love (9 PM),' EMI/Positiva, Universal Music

Billie Eilish, 'Happier Than Ever,' Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music

Ckay, 'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),' Parlophone, Warner Music

Doja Cat featuring SZA, 'Kiss Me More,' Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music

Drake featuring Lil Baby, 'Girls Want Girls,' Ovo/Republic Records, Universal Music

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix, 'Heartbreak Anthem,' Atlantic/RCA, Sony Music, Warner Music

Jonasu, 'Black Magic,' 3 Beat, Universal Music

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, 'Stay,' EMI/RCA, Sony Music/Universal Music

Lil Nas X, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name),' RCA, Sony Music

Lil Tjay and 6lack, 'Calling My Phone,' Columbia/Polydor/Interscope, Sony Music, Universal Music

Maneskin, 'I Wanna Be Your Slave,' Columbia, Sony Music

Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U,' Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music

Polo G, 'Rapstar,' Columbia, Sony Music

Tiesto, 'The Business,' Atlantic, Warner Music

The Weeknd, 'Save Your Tears,' Republic Records/XO, Universal Music

British comedian Mo Gilligan is set to host the Brit Awards, which are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). (ANI)

