Concert of rock band Kiss cancelled after a member contracts COVID-19

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Popular rock band Kiss called off its latest concert after one of its members, Paul Stanley, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The band took to their official Twitter handle and posted a statement giving an update about their concert which was scheduled for Thursday night.

"Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP," the statement read.



The band members also emphasised that everyone in the band and crew is vaccinated.



"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at every show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," the statement continued.

A few hours before the band's official statement, vocalist Paul quashed rumours of him battling heart problems.

"PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don't know where this came from but it's absolute nonsense," he tweeted.



As per Variety, the group's current tour is being billed as 'The Final Tour Ever: End of the Road'. (ANI)

