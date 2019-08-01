Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Confirmed! Taylor Swift to perform at NYC this month

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Fans of Taylor Swift have a reason to rejoice, as the pop star, after releasing her new song 'The Archer,' announced that she will be performing in New York City's Central Park on August 22.
The 29-year-old singer during a video appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday said the performance will be a day before her new album 'Lover' is out, Entertainment Weekly reported.
"All of you are going to have a front-row seat to our biggest live event of the summer. Taylor Swift, GMA, Aug. 22 -- the countdown starts right now," GMA host Michael Strahan added after Swift's announcement.
Further details of the performance, including which songs she'll perform, have been kept under the wraps for now.
The 'Love Story' singer has been busy promoting her upcoming seventh studio album off late. Last week, she released her third song, 'The Archer,' during an Instagram Live stream.
During the stream, which the singer conducted on the set of a new (unknown) music video, she disclosed more details about her next album that will be available at Target and on her official website.
The songstress back in June did a live stream on the social media platform, during which she announced her new album's title, release date, and the name and release date of her second single, 'You Need to Calm Down.' (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:29 IST

Bollywood showers love on Taapsee Pannu as she turns 32

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is awaiting the release of her next 'Mission Mangal' turned 32 today with Bollywood stars showering love on the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:39 IST

'Modern Family' cast recreates first table read picture ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): It seems like the cast of the popular American sitcom 'Modern Family' aren't over the 10-year challenge yet!

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Judge in Jussie Smollett's case firm on appointing special prosecutor

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): A week after 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett's legal team filed three motions to overturn the appointment of a special prosecutor for his criminal case, the judge has stood by his decision of appointing the prosecutor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:31 IST

Dove Cameron recalls shocking moment when she heard of Cameron...

Washington D.C. [USA], August 1 (ANI): Actor Dove Cameron will always hold a special place in her heart for 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce who passed away last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:16 IST

Working with Jim Carrey was 'dream of an experience' for Ariana Grande

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who recently wrapped up filming a cameo for Jim Carrey's showtime series 'Kidding' has penned a heartfelt note about working with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:10 IST

Tristan Thompson addresses his "wrong-doings", defends Khloe Kardashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): NBA player Tristan Thompson is setting the record straight for once and for all. The star athlete addressed the old rumours that he cheated on his pregnant ex Jordan Craig with Khloe Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:37 IST

Brie Larson spotted with new man following split from Alex Greenwald

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): American actor Brie Larson appears to be enjoying a brand new romance! The Oscar-winning star was spotted spending some quality time with actor-director Elijah Allan-Blitz in Calabasas, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:57 IST

Here's how Chris Hemsworth transformed into fat Thor for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about the incredible transformation he had to undergo for his role in the 2019 hit Marvel film 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:16 IST

Mario Lopez apologises for 'insensitive' comments about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Actor Mario Lopez apologised for the "ignorant and insensitive" comments he made about parenting transgender children.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:05 IST

James Russo to star in Sean Penn 'Flag Day'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Veteran actor James Russo will soon be seen entertaining the audience in Sean Penn's next directorial venture 'Flag Day'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:42 IST

Shay Mitchell confesses she wears diapers!

Washington D.C. [USA], August 1 (ANI): 'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell, who is currently expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, released a new episode of YouTube series 'Almost Ready' where she confessed to wearing diapers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:41 IST

Beyonce's daughter makes her debut on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Singer Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is just 7 years old, has already achieved a major feat at such a young age.

Read More
iocl