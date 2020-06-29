'Corona ain't over, I'm quarantining': Adele tells fan to 'be patient' for new album

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): English singer-songwriter Adele may have something up her sleeve, but she doesn't have a new album for her fans just yet.

According to People Magazine, the 32-year-old singer sent some of her fans into a tizzy on Saturday after posting a photograph of herself singing into a microphone, which she simply captioned with a cryptic smiley face emoji.

"Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!" wrote one excited fan, in an exchange highlighted by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Unfortunately for fans, Adele was quick to shut down the speculation, telling the fan that they needed to "be patient."

"Of course it's not," she wrote. "Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Although Adele didn't offer up a timetable for her fans, they may only have a couple more months left to wait.

In February, while performing at her best friend's wedding, the 'Someone Like You' songstress was heard telling the crowd to "expect my album in September."

Last year, rapper Nicki Minaj also said the pair had recorded an 'epic' song together and shot a music video.

Minaj said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her."

So far, the Grammy winner hasn't released new music since 2015's '25', which featured singles like 'Hello' and 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'.

The album, which was her third studio release, earned the artist five Grammys, including album of the year. (ANI)

