Coronavirus: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes honour heroes with special performance

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): As a part of Fox Star's 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', singers Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes teamed up together to deliver performance to honour the front line responders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 23-year-old star shared the video clip of the performance on Instagram, which saw both the singers performing from their home.

In the shared clip, the duo performed an acoustic version of Cabello's 'Romance' single 'My oh My'. The 'Havana' singer is seen singing the song, while Shawn played the guitar.



In the captions, Cabello addressed her thankfulness to the concert group for giving them an opportunity to "honour all of the local heroes who are fighting the spread of COVID-19"

"Thanks @shawnmendes for being best guitarist ever !!!!! [?] love you guys," she added.

The concert was part of a benefits programme to provide support and relief for Americans affected by the coronavirus.

Many musicians delivered their special performances.

Earlier, the widely popular band Backstreet Boys also teamed up via video chat to perform their hit song 'I Want It That Way.'

The one-hour special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still. (ANI)

