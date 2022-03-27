Country music artist Jeff Carson dies at 58

Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): American country music artist Jeff Carson, who topped the charts with his 1995 single 'Not on Your Love', has died at age 58.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his publicist Jeremy Westby revealed on Saturday that Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born as Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 16, 1963, the musician started singing in church. Later, Carson moved to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and performed locally, before heading to Nashville.



Carson landed a deal with Curb Records in 1995, with his single 'Yeah Buddy' releasing soon thereafter and giving the performer his first song on the charts. Next up that same year was 'Not on Your Love', which hit No. 1.

Later, in 2009, he stepped away from the music business and started a new career as a law enforcement officer after a career that included three studio albums, in addition to 14 singles on the Billboard charts.

Though recently he made his musical return in 2019 by releasing a new version of the previously recorded tune 'God Save The World', Carson remained a member of the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, until his death.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the musician is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, among other members of the family. (ANI)

