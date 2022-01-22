Country Singer Luke Combs expecting first child with wife Nicole

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): Singer Luke Combs' family is going to be of three as he is expecting his first child with his wife Nicole.

Nicole, 29, confirmed the news on her Instagram by writing, "This may be the best year yet. Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited and thankful."

Luke added, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs."





The couple also shared a series of photos showing them holding up a sonogram as Nicole cradled her baby bump.

The duo tied the knot on August 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Their love story and the big day were captured in the music video for Luke's song 'Forever After All.'

According to E! News, Luke and Nicole started dating in 2016 while she was working at music rights management company BMI in Nashville. (ANI)

