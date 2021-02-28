COVID-19 effect: Taylor Swift cancels 'Lover Fest' shows

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with music festivals and various cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis. The latest to be impacted by the pandemic is singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's 'Lover Fest' shows.

The 31-year-old singer recently announced that the previously postponed two-city 'Lover Fest' tour has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Swift tweeted, "I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you the news I'm sad about."

She added, "I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule."

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to," the 'Lover' singer continued.

The singer added, "I miss you terribly and can't wait till we can all safely be at shows together again."





Swift had announced last April that she was postponing the two-city tour with the intention of coming up with the event in 2021, reported People magazine.

'Lover Fest' was supposed to take place in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Swift opted to forgo a worldwide tour and instead focus on that two-city event and perform at international festivals.

Since the release of the 2019 album 'Lover', the singer dropped sister albums titled 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' in 2020.

The Grammy-winning singer is also set to drop the first re-recording of her albums in April following tensions with her Big Machine Label Group, Scooter Braun, Ithaca Holdings, and Shamrock Holdings - the latter of which currently owns the rights to her masters.

Last week, Swift dropped a re-recorded version of her song 'Love Story' after announcing that she has completed the first re-recording of her second album, 'Fearless'.

'Fearless' (Taylor's Version) is the first of six albums that Swift is re-releasing. Swift's second studio album 'Fearless' won her album of the year at the Grammys in 2009, making her the youngest artist to ever win the award at the time. (ANI)

