Daler Mehndi meets Indian students evacuated from Ukraine, thanks PM Modi saying 'this is all your magic'

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Singer Daler Mehndi on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he interacted with the Indian students evacuated from Ukraine while he was travelling at Udaipur airport.

Posing with the youngsters, Daler shared a video on Instagram congratulating all the students for safely returning to their homeland amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and praised the government officials for their relentless work behind the evacuation mission.

"It's a happy and proud moment for India. All our youngsters who were stuck in the middle of a war in Ukraine, some of them have arrived at Udaipur," he said.



"Congratulations to all the people on safely returning home. Let go of the fear now. Those who are left behind will all be brought back to India soon. Thank you Modi ji. This is all your magic. Love you. Chak De Fatte. Ho gayi teri balle balle ho jayegi balle balle," Daler signed off on a musical note by singing one of his popular songs.



India has launched 'Operation Ganga' under which 26 flights will be operated to evacuate its nationals from war-torn Ukraine in the next three days.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Singhla on Tuesday said that around 12,000 Indians have been evacuated so far. (ANI)

