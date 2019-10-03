Days after nuptials with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber to launch 'wedding music' this week

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): After exchanging nuptials for the second time with wife and model Hailey Baldwin, pop star Justin Bieber is back to music.

The 'Baby' singer took to Twitter to announce that he will be releasing new songs on Friday.

"New music. Wedding music. @DanAndShay and this guy. FRIDAY," the singer tweeted beside a promo video of pink flowers blooming in the desert.

While the 25-year-old singer didn't spill many beans about his upcoming music, his collaborators may enlighten fans a bit.

The 'Love Me' singer in his post tagged country duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. Smyers attended Bieber and Baldwin's wedding, which took place Monday in South Carolina, reported Fox News.

It's been as long as four years since Justin Bieber launched his last album 'Purpose.' Besides this he also appeared in Ed Sheeran's hit song 'I Don't Care'. (ANI)

