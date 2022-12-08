Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's energy in 'Current Laga Re' is unbeatable!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Whether it's off screen or on screen, it's always a delight to see power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together in one frame.

The couple has now caught everyone's attention with their electrifying dance steps in 'Current Laga Re' song from Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus'.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the catchy track which is sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George.

Lijo George - Dj Chetas have composed 'Current Laga Re'.

In the song, Deepika looks beautiful in her pink-green South-Indian style outfit, which she completed with gajras and a choker necklace. Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen dressed in an-all black attire and also sports a mustache.

The 'Current laga re' track has received a big thumbs up from the netizens.

"Amazing song," a social media user commented.

"What a song, Deepveer rocks," another one wrote.

Apart from Ranveer, Cirkus also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari,and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. The comedy film is set in the 1960s and features Ranveer in a dual role for the film time. Varun too has a dual role. It will be out on December 23, 2022. (ANI)