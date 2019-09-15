Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are 'enjoying getting to know each other'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): It looks like that there is a romance brewing between singer Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson!

The couple has been spending time together for some time. However, they are taking things slow, E! News quoted a source, as saying.

"They did go on a date and it's been going well," the source revealed. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."

Lately, the pair has been flirty on social media. So much so that many 'Bachelor Nation' stars saw their cheeky exchanges during Hannah Brown's season of 'The Bachelorette,' when the singer teased on Instagram Stories: "Mike I accept your rose."

Earlier this year, Johnson told E! News that he was impressed when Lovato shouted him out during Hannah's season. "It made me feel sexy," he said. "It made me feel good. It's pretty awesome; it's pretty cool, I'm not gonna deny it."

He continued, "She is still a human being, just like I am, and if we were to meet up I'm not gonna be giddy at all. I'm [going to be like] 'What's up, sexy? You got a nice little booty on you. Let's talk.'" (ANI)

