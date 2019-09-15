Singer Demi Lovato
Singer Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are 'enjoying getting to know each other'

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): It looks like that there is a romance brewing between singer Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson!
The couple has been spending time together for some time. However, they are taking things slow, E! News quoted a source, as saying.
"They did go on a date and it's been going well," the source revealed. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."
Lately, the pair has been flirty on social media. So much so that many 'Bachelor Nation' stars saw their cheeky exchanges during Hannah Brown's season of 'The Bachelorette,' when the singer teased on Instagram Stories: "Mike I accept your rose."
Earlier this year, Johnson told E! News that he was impressed when Lovato shouted him out during Hannah's season. "It made me feel sexy," he said. "It made me feel good. It's pretty awesome; it's pretty cool, I'm not gonna deny it."
He continued, "She is still a human being, just like I am, and if we were to meet up I'm not gonna be giddy at all. I'm [going to be like] 'What's up, sexy? You got a nice little booty on you. Let's talk.'" (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:48 IST

Meghan Markle's nephew grows marijuana strain named after baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): After Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley's 'Markle Sparkle' marijuana made headlines, he is now coming up with another royally-branded hybrid pot strain in the honour of Markle's son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:36 IST

John Legend slams Felicity Huffman's 14-Day Sentence: 'No one in...

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Legend has criticised actress Felicity Huffman's 14-day sentence for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Meghan Markle wishes husband Prince Harry in the most adorable way

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 35 today, has received a sweet birthday message from his wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:40 IST

Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after winning Emmy

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress has more than one reason to smile!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:47 IST

Jameela Jamil attends event next day after surgery

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actress Jameela Jamil, who underwent extensive oral surgery on Thursday, showed up at an event the very next day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:33 IST

Amul India celebrates Doordarshan's 60 glorious years

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): The very mention of Doordarshan rekindles a slew of memories. From shows like 'Malgudi Days' to 'Chitrahar' to news, Doordarshan catered to a wide variety of its audience since the inception.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:23 IST

Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): What could be more important for kids than parents who are always there for them? The 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar is one such parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:43 IST

'Chhichhore' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs. 75 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is doing wonders at the ticket windows and has crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark in its second weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Jacob Pechecnik speaks out after ex-wife Zooey Deschanel moves on

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Zooey Deschanel's estranged husband Jacob Pechecnik has broken his silence about the current state of his relationship with his ex.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Kim Kardashian reveals how she 'got in trouble' with husband Kanye West

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she got in trouble with husband Kanye West for letting six-year-old daughter North West wear beauty cosmetics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:33 IST

Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend join Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Rupert Friend will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:08 IST

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie have no bad blood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton recently talked about his cordial relationship with his ex-wife, who he had separated from sixteen years ago.

Read More
iocl