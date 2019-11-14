Demi Lovato dating Austin Wilson; makes it Instagram official

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Demi Lovato has made a revelation that she is dating model Austin Wilson. She made the relationship Instagram official!

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer made it clear that she is now off the market as she posted a monochrome picture of her with Austin who is cutely planting a kiss on her cheek on Tuesday and captioned, "My" accompanied with a heart emoticon.

To confirm the same, the 25-year old model too shared the same click on his feed writing, "My love."

And in no time, the singer's friends dropped their congratulatory notes in the comment section.

Actor Debra Messing commented on the post, "Gorgeous."



However, their dating timeline is not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Lovato was most recently linked to 'Bachelorette' alum Mike Johnson.

After exchanging some flirty messages on social media, their romance "fizzled out" after Johnson opened up about their private dates and disclosed that Lovato is a "really good kisser."

"Nothing happened, it just ran its course," an insider source told E!News in late October.

The insider added, "Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously."

A few days back, she opened up about her fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

On the work front, Lovato is all set to appear in the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace' which airs next year. (ANI)

