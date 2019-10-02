Demi Lovato feels connected to God in Israel

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Demi Lovato seems to be having a peaceful time in Israel, revealing that she has never felt "such a sense of spirituality or connection to God".

Israel also made her feel "renewed," especially after she was baptised in the Jordan River -- the same place where Jesus Christ was baptised as well.

While documenting her vacay on Instagram, she wrote "I've never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God...something I've been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me...to be baptized in the Jordan river--the same place Jesus was baptized--I've never felt more renewed in my life."

The pictures shared by the 27-year old are evident enough to see how satisfying this trip was for her.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel," Demi wrote earnestly in her caption.



With regard to her professional life, the 'Echame La Culpa' singer is moving ahead and is all set for a guest role in the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace'.

In her long emotional note, Lovato even added, "This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I'm grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart."

After finding her spiritual connect, the Disney star also visited the Shalva National Center - dedicated to providing transformative care for individuals with disabilities, empowering their families and promoting social inclusion.

"What an amazing center for children with special needs," Demi wrote alongside a picture in the center.

Last year on July 24, the singer was rushed to the hospital from her home in Los Angeles after an apparent drug overdose. She had checked into rehab following the incident. (ANI)

