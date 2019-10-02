Demi Lovato (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Demi Lovato (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Demi Lovato feels connected to God in Israel

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:54 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Demi Lovato seems to be having a peaceful time in Israel, revealing that she has never felt "such a sense of spirituality or connection to God".
Israel also made her feel "renewed," especially after she was baptised in the Jordan River -- the same place where Jesus Christ was baptised as well.
While documenting her vacay on Instagram, she wrote "I've never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God...something I've been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me...to be baptized in the Jordan river--the same place Jesus was baptized--I've never felt more renewed in my life."
The pictures shared by the 27-year old are evident enough to see how satisfying this trip was for her.
"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel," Demi wrote earnestly in her caption.

With regard to her professional life, the 'Echame La Culpa' singer is moving ahead and is all set for a guest role in the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace'.
In her long emotional note, Lovato even added, "This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I'm grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart."
After finding her spiritual connect, the Disney star also visited the Shalva National Center - dedicated to providing transformative care for individuals with disabilities, empowering their families and promoting social inclusion.
"What an amazing center for children with special needs," Demi wrote alongside a picture in the center.
Last year on July 24, the singer was rushed to the hospital from her home in Los Angeles after an apparent drug overdose. She had checked into rehab following the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

I never felt safe as child, says Tyler Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry recently opened up about his childhood days, which were marked by abuse, trauma, and depression.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

'Angelina Jolie won't get married again'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie will not be exchanging vows again!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:25 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite in South Africa to wrap up royal tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After travelling to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi, Prince Harry finally reunited with Meghan Markle, who stayed back in South Africa with her 5-month-old son, Archie, for the final day of their royal tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:17 IST

Jim Carrey's novel to hit markets in May next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey will soon enter the literary world with his novel 'Memoirs and Misinformation' slated to hit bookstands in May 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:29 IST

Walking down the aisle with Justin is Hailey's 'dream come true'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Marrying your crush can be a dream come true, and model Hailey Baldwin just lived it as she, on Monday, tied the knot with Justin Bieber for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Ananya Panday pledges to make abuse free social media with...

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI: Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday, as a part of her new digital social responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying, shared a video about using abusive language on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Justin Timberlake, Gigi Hadid face pranksters during Paris Fashion Week

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's prominent personalities Justin Timberlake and Gigi Hadid had to deal with pranksters at Paris Fashion Week this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:33 IST

Will stand for what we believe: Prince Harry addresses his legal...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has maintained that he will stand firm on the statement he issued a day ago over British media's "ruthless" campaign against wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:47 IST

Busan Film Festival's pre-opening event cancelled due to typhoon

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): The much-awaited pre-opening gala for Busan International Film Festival has been cancelled as Typhoon Mitag moved towards the South Korean port city which plays host to the event.

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Priyanka dreams to see Hindi cinema appeal to global audience

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI): Becoming a name to reckon with in the international world of glamour is not enough for Priyanka Chopra as the actor also dreams to see Hindi cinema appeal to the global audience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:01 IST

Karan Johar wishes Ayan Mukerji on turning 10 in B-town through...

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praise on 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' director Ayan Mukerji as he turned 10 in the industry and congratulated him for his debut film 'Wake up Sid'!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:46 IST

Here's when multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' will release

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Housefull 4'on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl