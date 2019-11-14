Demi Lovato hints about new project down pipeline

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently piqued the curiosity of her fans by teasing about her upcoming project which is still in the pipeline.

The 27-year-old singer hinted new music on Wednesday night on her Instagram Story while sharing pictures and videos from inside the studio where she and Grammy-nominated record producer Warren Felder were hard at work.

"Wouldn't y'all like to hear ... " the 'Confident' singer captioned a soundless video of the record producer jamming out to a track.

"Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics -- the ones who support me and whatever makes me happy," the singer wrote on top of a photo of a microphone from inside the studio.

"If you hating -- that ain't you," she added. "BYE."

While she didn't give any details about the new song, earlier this month, at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, Lovato opened up about her overdose in July 2018. The singer revealed in the interview that she is now stronger than ever, reported People magazine.

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot. I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter," she told Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner. "I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way."

"I wouldn't change the direction of my life for anything," she said later, speaking about her career in the public eye, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today," concluded Lovato. (ANI)

