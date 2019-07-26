Demi Lovato (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Demi Lovato is focusing on 'staying healthy'

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): It's been a year since Demi Lovato had her near-fatal overdose but now the singer is moving ahead with full positivity.
The 26-year old is currently focusing on "staying healthy", a source close to the singer told People.
"She goes for hikes with friends and takes boxing classes in Los Angeles," the insider added.
As Lovato is preparing for her upcoming album after 2017, she is taking on healthy habits and spending time with her close ones.
The source told that she went put for a birthday dinner of with her friend and singer Chloe Star Nakhjavanpour in West Hollywood.
"Demi looked amazing. She was smiling, seemed very relaxed and just very happy," added the source.
The 'Sorry not Sorry' singer "very close to her family" and often "stays with her mom."
"She attended [Madison's] high school graduation in June. Spending time with her family always seems very important to her. She is surrounding herself with a small group of friends. You can tell that everyone is very protective of her," told the insider.
On the work front, Lovato is working on her upcoming music which will be about the events that transpired before her near-fatal overdose last year.
The singer teased details about her upcoming music on Instagram Stories in June. She opened up about what she enjoys the most about creating a new record.
"You know what's great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," she wrote on Tuesday, adding an emoji of a woman shrugging her shoulders beneath the statement.
The 'Confident' singer suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. The health scare happened month after she released the song 'Sober', where she confirmed her relapse following six years of sobriety, reported US Weekly. (ANI)

