Demi Lovato opens up about her collaboration with 'good friend' Ariana Grande

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): American singer-actor Demi Lovato recently provided insight into her exciting new collaboration with fellow pop star and friend Ariana Grande.

The 28-year-old singer released her seventh studio album, 'Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over,' on Friday and the video accompanying her new documentary, 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.'

The 'Stone Cold' singer appeared in an interview with 'YouTube's Released' and opened up about several tracks on the new Long Play, including her collaboration with powerhouse vocalist Ariana Grande. The collab is titled 'Met Him Last Night', reported People magazine.

Lovato called the 27-year-old songstress, one of her "really good friends," and said, "I played her 'Dancing With the Devil' and she was really, really excited about that and she came up with this concept. ... And when she played it for me, I was like 'Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely! I would love to do this.' "

"I was so excited to get to work with her and we had so much fun singing together," she added.

'Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over' is Lovato's first album since 'Tell Me You Love Me' in 2017. The album is executive produced by Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun.

As reported by People magazine, the album contains 19 songs, including 'California Sober,' 'Lonely People,' and 'Butterfly,' as well as previously released tracks, 'Anyone' 'Dancing with the Devil,' and Lovato's collab with Sam Fischer, 'What Other People Say.'



Per People Magazine, it also features other collaborations with Noah Cyrus on the track 'Easy' and Saweetie on the song 'My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend.'

Lovato announced that she would be releasing a new album just last month when she shared the psychedelic cover art featuring the singer in a red dress with a glistening butterfly wing.

'Dancing with The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' #DWTDTAOSO Album out April 2!," Lovato captioned the visual at the time.

"I wrote it for my little sister, Madison. We didn't know how bad my brain damage would be [after my overdose]," Lovato said of the song.

"When I woke up in the hospital, I couldn't see her, and that's what this song is about. Not being able to see her but, at the same time, I use the lyrics, 'I was blind, but now I see, and I see you,' " she continued. "I'm talking about, no matter what, always being able to see my little sister."

"I actually played it for her in the car after she graduated high school.I was like, 'Hey, I have a little present for you.' We both just were like sobbing the whole time because that moment was really emotional for the both of us," added the singer.

At the end of the special, Lovato performed 'ICU,' where she closed out her performance with a sweet message for her 19-year-old sister. "I love you, Madison!" Lovato said. (ANI)

