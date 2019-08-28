Demi Lovato returns to acting, shares happy picture from 'Will & Grace' sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato is making a comeback in the field of acting with the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace'.

The pop star had suffered a near-fatal overdose last year and is now moving ahead with full positivity. Sharing the news of her comeback, Lovato posted a picture of herself going through a script on the NBC show's set on Instagram.

"Will & Grace & Demi [?] @nbcwillandgrace #WillandGrace," she captioned.



NBC earlier confirmed to Us Weekly that the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer will feature in three episodes when the upcoming and final season of the reboot airs in 2020.

She will be seen essaying the role of Jenny, who is described as "a guarded woman who comes into the life of Will [Eric McCormack] in an unexpected way."

Lovato is also a part of Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy 'Eurovision' which is inspired by the real-life European singing contest of the same name.

She will star as Katiana, "one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland."

The former Disney channel has also given her voice to a character in last year's animated film 'Charming'.

However, 'Will & Grace' will mark her first on-screen role since 'From Dusk till Dawn: The Series'.

Lovato has a number of projects lined up as she is also gearing up to release a new album. (ANI)

