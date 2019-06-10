Demi Lovato (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Demi Lovato (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Demi Lovato switched to energy drink and water after rehab

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato celebrated Pride Month at a club. Maintaining her hard-earned sobriety post-rehab, the singer partied with energy drink and water.
On Sunday, Lovato posted a series of Instagram stories where she can be seen partying at a club. One of the stories features the singer sipping on a Red Bull and in another story she zooms in on a water bottle.

"Happy Pride B*****s!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

The celebrations come almost a year after the American singer was hospitalised for a near-fatal drug overdose on July 24.
The singer reportedly checked into a treatment facility on her own in March this year.
Lovato, who has battled addiction, mental illness, and eating disorder for nearly five years, first broke her silence regarding her overdose on August 5, reported People. She remained in a treatment facility until November.
In February, reports began circulating that Lovato had relapsed and re-entered a treatment facility. However, a source close to the artist told People that the rumours were not true, but confirmed that Lovato did choose to check into a treatment facility on her own to work on her health. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:09 IST

First look poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot: Part One' out

New Delhi(India), Jun 10 (ANI): After impressing the fans with his stellar performance in the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal is all set to leave you haunted with his upcoming film 'Bhoot: Part One.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Steven Spielberg writing horror series that can only be watched at night

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Steven Spielberg is scripting a horror web series that people will only be able to see when their phone knows it is dark outside.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Nelofar Sheikh becomes first Kashmiri woman to act in International film

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Surrounded by criticism and discouragement, Nelofar Sheikh proved that dreams do come true and became the first Kashmiri woman to be a part of an International film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:26 IST

'Dark Phoenix' has worst opening in X-Men history at U.S. box office

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Falling short of expectations, Sophie Turner starrer 'Dark Phoenix' failed to catch fire at the box office. The film had the worst opening in the history of X-Men films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post on Father's death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer. The actor on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her father on his death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:30 IST

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first wedding picture

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Jenelle Evans shares family video amid custody battle

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Jenelle Evans on Saturday posted a throwback family video on her YouTube page remembering some good old days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:04 IST

Wendy Williams' son no closer to reconciling with father

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): Television host Wendy Williams' husband and TV producer Kevin Hunter is no closer to reconciling with their son Kevin Hunter Jr after the scuffle between the two.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:00 IST

Wishes pour in from family on Kanye West's 42nd birthday

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): As Kanye West turns 42, wishes poured in from his family members who flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday boy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:20 IST

Ashley Tisdale demands apology from Kevin Smith for damaging her car

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Ashley Tisdale demanded an apology from American screenwriter and filmmaker Kevin Smith who accidentally damaged her car in a minor collision.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:15 IST

Wishes pour in as Sonam turns 34 today

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): As actor Sonam Kapoor turned a year older today, many Bollywood celebrities including her husband and father showered their love, wishes and blessings on the actor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:40 IST

National Best Friends Day: Nick Jonas, Hugh Jackman wish their 'buddies'

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas along with actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman celebrated the 'National Best Friends Day' remembering and dedicating the day to their best buddies.

Read More
iocl