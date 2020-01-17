Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl in Miami

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami for the season's biggest football game.

The singer broke the news to her followers on social media.

Demi uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram with a text on it that read, Super Bowl Live Miami 02.02.2020, Demi Lovato SBLIV Anthem singer', and captioned it, "Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL."

The same post was shared on her Twitter account.



A few days before her impressive reveal, Demi announced that later this month she will perform at 2020 Grammys. (ANI)

