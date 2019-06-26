Demi Lovato will share her side of story in new album

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is gearing up to open up about the events that transpired before her near-fatal overdose in her highly-anticipated seventh studio album.

The 26-year-old singer teased details about her upcoming music on Instagram Stories. She opened up about what she enjoys the most about creating a new record.

"You know what's great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," she wrote on Tuesday, adding an emoji of a woman shrugging her shoulders beneath the statement.



The 'Confident' singer suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. The health scare took place one month after she released the song 'Sober', where she confirmed her relapse following six years of sobriety, reported US Weekly.

Lovato tweeted about her effort to come clean about her overdose in December 2018.

"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME," she wrote.

She also added, "someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today."

The singer's album update comes after she posted a picture on her Instagram account of her recording new music in a studio. Lovato shared a selfie with headphones on. She captioned the post, "Making magic."

In May, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer revealed to fans that she will be working with manager Scooter Braun for her next project. Braun represents high-profile celebrities, including singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun," she captioned the Instagram post, which showed the pair seated at a table together with signed contracts before them.

"Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let's DO THIS," she added.

Lovato's last album was 2017's 'Tell Me You Love Me'. A source told Us Weekly in November 2018 that the Grammy nominee will make a comeback in 2019. (ANI)

