Demi Lovato's drug dealer charged for shoplifting, possessing heroin

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): The man who is believed to have supplied singer Demi Lovato drugs that gave her a near-fatal overdose in July last year, is now facing three misdemeanour counts.

According to TMZ, Brandon Johnson is facing misdemeanours for shoplifting, possession of heroin, ketamine after allegedly trying to steal some expensive goods from Macy's.

Johnson was found to have walked into the store in San Fernando Valley, California. He took a Michael Kors backpack, a pair of pants, and a Puma hoodie to the trial room, according to statements obtained from Law enforcement sources.

He was later caught for leaving the store without paying for the bag. The security found stolen items worth USD 440 as well as the drugs he gave to the singer, in the backpack.

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalised in Los Angeles for 12 days following a drug overdose. She was in the hospital for almost two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

Johnson later admitted on camera that he supplied the "aftermarket" pills and got high with the singer after she texted him at 4 am asking him to come over.

However, he was never investigated because the police categorised an overdose as a self-induced medical emergency.

The 'Confident' singer also checked into rehab following the overdose. (ANI)

