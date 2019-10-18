Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's Snapchat account hacked

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Seems like singer Demi Lovato has become the latest victim of cyber-hacking as her Snapchat has reportedly been hacked.
The same became evident with alleged nude pictures being posted from her account on social media on Thursday, reported Daily Beats, as cited by Page Six.
"Join this discord server for my nudes," read the message on the 'Echame La Culpa' singer's Snapchat. And an additional link took followers to a collection of some more pictures.
As of now, those offensive images have been taken off the profile.
Lovato's fans even took to Twitter to voice their concerns about the singer and her mental health.
"Respect demi lovato respect demi lovato respect demi lovato respect demi lovato respect demi lovato no one deserves to have their private pictures leaked and i don't care if you don't like her, this behavior is DISGUSTING so do NOT tweet and share. thank you," the official account for her New York fans tweeted.
Recently, the singer hogged headlines after she apologised fans for offending their sentiments.
Almost a fortnight earlier, the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share pictures from her "absolutely magical" trip to Israel. But her spiritual experience turned sour when critics accused her of taking a political stance amid the country's ongoing conflict with Palestine.
As backlash rolled in, she turned the comments off on her Instagram and issued an explanation.
"I'm extremely frustrated. I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was no my intention," she had shared on Instagram story.
"This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurts people and for that I'm sorry. Sorry I'm not more educated and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience," she added. (ANI)

