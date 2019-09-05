'Destiny's Child' songwriter LaShawn Daniels passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away at the age of 41.

Breaking the sad news on Instagram, April Daniels, the songwriter's wife on Wednesday shared that LaShawn was "the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina."

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels," April wrote.

Also known as Big Shiz, he was the man behind the iconic 'Destiny's Child' hit 'Say My Name.'

"A Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family," April wrote further.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy. We ask that you respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time," wrote April.

He won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2001 for the track, which was also written by group members Beyonce Knowles, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, and Kelly Rowland, reported People.

LaShawn was later nominated again in the same category for Tamar Braxton's 'Love and War' in 2014.

Several celebrities paid tribute to the late songwriter on social media.

"We were supposed [to] go crazy next week... appreciate you for f--- wit me OG... your legacy will never be forgotten! this s-- crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels," Singer Kehlani wrote on Twitter.

'Gospel' singer Kirk Franklin also paid tribute to LaShawn on Twitter.

"The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it... Lashawn Daniels... we just stood together a week ago. No words...." Franklin tweeted.

"An amazing husband, father, son & a brother to many," former Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett wrote.

LaShawn notable songwriting credits include Whitney Houston's 'It's Not Right but It's Okay,' Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love,' Spice Girls' 'Holler,' Lady Gaga's 'Telephone' and Michael Jackson's 'You Rock My World.' (ANI)

